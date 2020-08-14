China remains Mongolia's top export destination, import supplier

China remains Mongolia's top export destination in the first seven months of 2020, accounting for 68 percent of Mongolia's total exports, the Mongolian National Statistics Office (NSO) said Thursday.

The country also remained the top import supplier in the January-July period, accounting for 35.2 percent of Mongolia's total imports, the NSO said in a statement.

Mongolia traded with a total of 135 economies around the world in the above-mentioned period, during which the country's foreign trade volume reached 6.7 billion U.S. dollars, down 16.7 percent from the same period last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the statistical agency.

The world's second largest economy maintained its position as Mongolia's biggest trade partner during the period and took up 53.7 percent of Mongolia's total foreign trade.