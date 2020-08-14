Standardization propels China’s development of Internet of Vehicles

Chengdu Motor Show, one of the world’s largest international auto exhibitions held since the COVID-19 outbreak, recently concluded. The 10-day event attracted over 120 auto brands from home and abroad that exhibited more than 1,500 vehicles. More than 10 brands such as Ford, Hyundai, Exeed, KIA, Buick, Weltmeister, Geely, Lincoln, Lexus and Haval launched their Internet of Vehicles (IoV) products.

Ford has equipped all trim levels of its Explorer and Mondeo models with an upgraded version of SYNC+, in-vehicle communications and entertainment system. The AI-based system can control navigation, voice recognition, entertainment, air conditioning, smart home appliances, services, car seats, and ambient lighting.

Exeed LX is equipped with the Lion 3.0 system that was jointly developed by the Chinese tech giant Baidu and carmaker Chery. The smart system features facial recognition, intelligent voice interaction, on-vehicle payment and Internet of Things (IoV). Besides, the LX is also the only model of its class to offer augmented-reality navigation.

The IoV industry has been rapidly developing during the recent years. It is expected that the industry will hit 111.5 billion yuan ($16.06 billion) in China by 2021.

While car makers have successively launched their own IoV products or services, their products are not compatible with each other due to the lack of cooperation. The absence of a standard system is a major factor that hinders the development of the IoV industry.

On Aug. 7, a guideline on the standard construction for the new generation of AI technology was jointly issued by China’s Standardization Administration and other four relevant departments. The guideline stressed on the significance to accelerate the standardization of innovative technologies and applications, strengthen the implementation and monitoring of standards, and promote the in-depth integration of innovation results and industries.

After Wuxi, East China’s Jiangsu Province was set as the first national-level pilot zone for IoV, the Xiqing district of Tianjing municipality became the second. Setting up the pilot zones is a proactive exploration for the establishment of IoV commercial models and the industry’s standards. They also play a role of demonstration for other regions in the nation.

At a meeting held by the Xiqing pilot zone on Aug. 5, over 60 IoV enterprises agreed to cooperate with 20 some financial organizations, in an attempt to advance IoV application and promote the industry, reaching the consensus to build a cooperative vehicle infrastructure system.

Smart transportation is a key factor in the cooperative vehicle infrastructure system, and the integration of IoV and smart transportation is also an important part of the “new infrastructure” that China aims to construct since this year.

According to the guideline, studies will be carried out on establishing platforms for smart transportation data, vehicle and road network and communication, electric plate recognition, AI-based IoV, AI-based traffic lights etc.

IoV, as an innovative driving force for upgrading the auto industry, has become part of the industry’s strategy development. Propelled by the building of a standard system, it might be another sector to be led by China after 5G.