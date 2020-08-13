Heavy rain wreaks havoc in SW China's Sichuan

Rescuers help evacuate trapped people in Guanghan City, southwest China's Sichuan Province, Aug. 12, 2020. Heavy rain is continuing to wreak havoc in Sichuan Province, with tens of thousands of residents evacuated, houses damaged and roads blocked. Torrential rain starting from Monday evening in the province has left six people dead and five others missing, and has forced more than 40,000 residents to evacuate as of Wednesday noon, according to the province's flood control and drought relief headquarters. Around 107,000 people had been affected by the rain across the province, with 14 rivers swollen by floodwater, it said. (Xinhua)