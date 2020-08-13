Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 13, 2020
Hong Kong airport to resume transits from mainland to elsewhere

(Xinhua)    13:49, August 13, 2020

Travelers from the Chinese mainland will be able to transit in Hong Kong International Airport to other destinations from Saturday through Oct. 15, but the transit service for the other way around is still suspended, the Airport Authority Hong Kong said Thursday.

Hong Kong International Airport has resumed transit services since June 1. Passengers are required to have boarding passes under the same ticket if their connecting flights are operated by different airlines. Their luggage must be labeled with a tag to the destination.

Travelers are also required to complete transfers within 24 hours.

