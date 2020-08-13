Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 13, 2020
DPP's attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" nothing but farce

(Xinhua)    10:44, August 13, 2020

A Chinese mainland spokesperson on Wednesday denounced the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authority's attempt to seek "Taiwan independence" under the pretext of the epidemic, calling such a move nothing but a farce.

Ma Xiaoguang, the spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the remarks in response to the recent visit by the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar to Taiwan.

Azar's visit has violated the one-China principle and the three China-U.S. joint communiques, Ma said, voicing firm opposition to the move.

The DPP authority's attempt to use the event to conduct political manipulation, and seek "Taiwan independence" under the pretext of the epidemic, is nothing but a farce, Ma noted.

