Experts support decision of China's top legislature on HKSAR LegCo

The decision of China's top legislature on the vacancy of the Legislative Council (LegCo) of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) is reasonable and legal, reflecting a highly responsible attitude towards the life safety and health of Hong Kong residents, experts have said.

The sixth LegCo will continue to perform duties for no less than a year until the term of the seventh LegCo starts, according to a decision passed Tuesday at the 21st session of the Standing Committee of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC).

Oleksiy Koval, a member of the Board of the Ukrainian Association of Sinologists, said that the decision made by the NPC Standing Committee can maintain Hong Kong's rule of law and social stability to the greatest extent, and enable Hong Kong to better restore production and life, adding that it is in the common interests of the Hong Kong people.

Noting that the decision is in line with the Constitution of the People's Republic of China and the Basic Law of the HKSAR, Wang Zhi'an, an international law professor at Japan's Komazawa University, said its legitimacy cannot be questioned.

The decision, he added, will help uphold the constitutional order and the rule of law in the HKSAR, and ensure the normal governance of the HKSAR government and the orderly functioning of Hong Kong society.

Charles Egou Engwau, a Ugandan lawyer, expressed the belief that in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, countries have the right to adopt a different approach from the past in accordance with the law.

The decision is conducive to ensuring the effective governance of the HKSAR government and enabling all sectors in Hong Kong to focus on the prevention and control of the outbreak, he added.

Cavince Adhere, a Kenyan international relations researcher, said the postponement of the elections is a universal practice in the context of prioritizing the safety and health of citizens.

Adhere said that although many countries have decided to delay elections, the postponement of the LegCo election has been criticized by some people, which fully exposes their sinister intentions and double standards.