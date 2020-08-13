Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 13, 2020
UK mulls new rules to make online political campaigning more transparent

(Xinhua)    09:42, August 13, 2020

The British government announced Wednesday its plan to overhaul the rules governing online political campaigning to make it more transparent.

The move is expected to require political parties, campaigners and others to clearly show who they are with a digital imprint when promoting campaign content online.

An official consultation has been launched Wednesday on those measures, said the government.

"These measures will help tackle intimidation in public life by ensuring campaigners are more accountable for the content they post online," said a spokesperson of the government.

"People want to engage with politics online. That's where campaigners connect with voters and is why, ahead of elections, almost half of political advertising budgets are now spent on digital content and activity," said Minister for the Constitution Chloe Smith, adding that people want to know who is talking.

