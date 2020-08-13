Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 13, 2020
Kazakhstan to discuss purchase of Russian COVID-19 vaccines

(Xinhua)    09:39, August 13, 2020

Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said on Wednesday that a Kazakh delegation will be sent to Moscow in the second half of August to discuss the purchase of Russian-made COVID-19 vaccines, the presidential service announced.

In a letter sent to Russian President Vladimir Putin, Tokayev also congratulated Putin on the successful registration of the world's first COVID-19 vaccine.

Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko said on Wednesday that the country will start the production of its COVID-19 vaccine within two weeks.

The vaccine, named Sputnik V, was developed by the Gamaleya National Center of Epidemiology and Microbiology jointly with the Russian Direct Investment Fund.

