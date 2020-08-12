China achieves progress in battle against cyber crimes: report

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- China has made headway in cracking down on illegal online businesses, said a report on the country's cybersecurity in 2019.

China's National Computer Network Emergency Response Technical Team detected over 500 illegal online business platforms last year, involving online payment and promotion of gambling websites, said the report released by the agency on Tuesday.

The agency also recorded an average of more than 700,000 daily website attacks in 2019, mainly targeting operators of e-commerce, livestreaming and chess and card games.

Over 210 illegal online business companies have been shut down by police, with more than 14,000 suspects captured, since a nationwide campaign to clean up the cyberspace was launched in January 2019, said the report.

The number of websites with hidden links to gambling sites had dropped below 1,000 from more than 10,000 by the end of 2019, it added.

The report noted that while efforts are being made to improve data security, public awareness on protection of personal information needs to be raised.