Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 12, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China tightens supervision over gov't financing guarantee institutions

(Xinhua)    09:01, August 12, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- China has unveiled measures to strengthen supervision over government-controlled financing guarantee institutions in the latest move to provide better financial services for small firms and the agricultural sector.

Financial departments and regulatory authorities at the provincial level should coordinate to introduce lists of government-controlled financing guarantee institutions, according to a circular jointly released by seven central government departments, including the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission.

Such institutions are asked to expand the proportion of financing guarantee funds for small and micro-businesses as well as agricultural and rural entities, said the circular.

The circular also called for better monitoring of government-controlled financing guarantee institutions to guide them to further enlarge the scale of services and lower the costs in support of small businesses and the agricultural sector.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Xian Jiangnan, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York