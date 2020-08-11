Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Washington's so-called "Clean Network" program to split global internet: media

(Xinhua)    13:26, August 11, 2020

Washington's so-called "Clean Network" program will "bolster a worrying movement" toward the split of the global internet, said a recent BBC article.

"The U.S. government has for a long time criticized other countries for controlling access to the internet ... and now we see the Americans doing the same thing," the article quoted Alan Woodward, a computer security expert at the University of Surrey in Britain, as saying.

"It's shocking," said Woodward, adding, "this is the Balkanization of the internet happening in front of our eyes."

Last week, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced the launch of five new lines of effort under the program to "protect America's critical telecommunications and technology infrastructure."

According to the five lines, Washington will seek to remove "untrusted" Chinese apps such as TikTok and WeChat from U.S. mobile app stores, limit the ability of Chinese cloud service providers like Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent to access cloud-based systems in the country, and ensure undersea cables "are not subverted for intelligence gathering" by China.

"It's hard not to view this through the prism of the U.S. elections in November," said the article titled "Is the U.S. about to split the internet?"

To the White House, removing "untrusted" Chinese apps actually means removing all Chinese apps, it said.

Such a vision of the U.S. internet "in the main free of China" will only make it "a far more divided place," it added.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York