Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Comedy film "Kikujiro" set for China release

(Xinhua)    10:12, August 11, 2020

The critically-acclaimed 1999 Japanese comedy film "Kikujiro" is set to make its Chinese mainland debut later this summer though the release date is yet to be announced.

This will be the first time that the highly-rated film, which boasts 8.8 points out of 10 on the Chinese review platform Douban, hits the big screen on the Chinese mainland, according to a Monday announcement via the film's Weibo account.

"Kikujiro" was directed by Takeshi Kitano, one of the best known Japanese filmmakers.

The storyline revolves around a young boy who sets out alone on the road to find his wayward mother. Soon he finds an unlikely protector in a crotchety man, and the two have a series of unexpected adventures along the way.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York