Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese mainland reports 44 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:01, August 11, 2020

Chinese health authority said Tuesday that it received reports of 44 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on the Chinese mainland Monday, including 31 imported cases and 13 locally-transmitted ones.

All the 13 locally-transmitted cases were reported in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the National Health Commission said in its daily report.

Shanghai Municipality and Fujian Province each reported one new suspected COVID-19 case, both imported from outside the mainland.

No deaths related to the disease were reported Monday.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York