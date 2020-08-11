China's space-tracking ship back from monitoring missions

The space-tracking ship Yuanwang-5 returned to a China port on Monday, after completing the latest missions of monitoring a Mars probe and a satellite in the Pacific Ocean.

The ship operated for 58 days at sea, sailing over 15,000 nautical miles. During the voyage, it carried out maritime monitoring of the Tianwen-1 Mars probe and the APSTAR-6D telecommunication satellite, both of which were launched in July.

After docking at the port, crew members will rest, examine facilities, and replenish supplies for upcoming missions, including the Chang'e-5 lunar probe launch, sources with the country's satellite maritime tracking and controlling authorities said.