China's space-tracking ship back from monitoring missions

The space-tracking ship Yuanwang-5 returned to a China port on Monday, after completing the latest missions of monitoring a Mars probe and a satellite in the Pacific Ocean.
The ship operated for 58 days at sea, sailing over 15,000 nautical miles. During the voyage, it carried out maritime monitoring of the Tianwen-1 Mars probe and the APSTAR-6D telecommunication satellite, both of which were launched in July.
After docking at the port, crew members will rest, examine facilities, and replenish supplies for upcoming missions, including the Chang'e-5 lunar probe launch, sources with the country's satellite maritime tracking and controlling authorities said.
