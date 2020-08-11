Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

China's space-tracking ship back from monitoring missions

(Xinhua)    09:57, August 11, 2020

The space-tracking ship Yuanwang-5 returned to a China port on Monday, after completing the latest missions of monitoring a Mars probe and a satellite in the Pacific Ocean.

The ship operated for 58 days at sea, sailing over 15,000 nautical miles. During the voyage, it carried out maritime monitoring of the Tianwen-1 Mars probe and the APSTAR-6D telecommunication satellite, both of which were launched in July.

After docking at the port, crew members will rest, examine facilities, and replenish supplies for upcoming missions, including the Chang'e-5 lunar probe launch, sources with the country's satellite maritime tracking and controlling authorities said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York