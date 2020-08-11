Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese foreign ministry criticizes U.S. health secretary's Taiwan visit

(Xinhua)    09:56, August 11, 2020

China's Foreign Ministry on Monday slammed the U.S. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar's ongoing visit to Taiwan, urging Washington to stop official interactions and contact of all kinds, as well as the upgrading of substantive relations with the island.

The remarks were made by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian while responding to a query about Azar's visit at a press briefing held in Beijing.

"China is consistently and firmly opposed to the official interactions between the United States and Taiwan, and we have lodged stern representations with the U.S. side," Zhao said.

The spokesperson reiterated that the Taiwan question is the most important and sensitive issue in China-U.S. relations, and the one-China principle is the political foundation of the bilateral relationship. "The U.S. move is a serious breach of its commitments pledged on the Taiwan question," said Zhao.

"We urge the U.S. side to abide by the one-China principle and the provisions of three China-U.S. joint communiques, stop official interactions and contact of all kinds as well as the upgrading of substantive relations with the island, and handle Taiwan-related issues in a prudent and proper manner, so as not to seriously damage China-U.S. cooperation in major areas as well as peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait," Zhao added.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York