At lease one security guard was shot and is in serious condition as hundreds of people swept through several downtown business areas in the U.S. city of Chicago city early Monday, smashing windows, looting stores, and confronting police.

At one point the looters exchanged gunfire with police, local news daily Chicago Tribune reported Monday.

The looting began shortly after midnight. People darted through broken store windows and doors along Michigan Avenue carrying shopping bags full of merchandise. Cars dropped off more people as the crowd grew.

People were seen running out of a bank through its smashed windows. Crowds repeatedly tried to bash in the windows of an Omega watch store, and a group of people went in and out through a broken window of a Louis Vuitton store, local media reported.

Police officers stopped several people when shots were fired from a passing car early in the morning, and the police returned fire. No officers were shot but a squad car was hit by a rock. It was not known if anyone in the gunman's car was shot, the local newspaper quoted Chicago police spokesman Tom Ahern as saying.

The widespread five-hour vandalism continued into daylight hours. Police made several arrests and recovered at least one gun.

The Chicago Transit Authority has suspended train and bus service into downtown during the morning rush; the Illinois state police blocked off ramps from expressways; bridges across the Chicago River were raised; all major avenues and streets in downtown Chicago have been closed.

It remains unclear what sparked the looting and vandalism.