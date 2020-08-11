Travelers with COVID-19 negative report allowed to enter Chinese mainland from Macao without quarantine

Travelers with a COVID-19 negative test report within seven days will be allowed to enter the Chinese mainland from Macao without a 14-day quarantine since Wednesday, the secretary for social affairs and culture of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) said on Monday.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U told the press conference that the SAR government was informed by the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council about the new entry policy from Macao to the mainland.

The new policy stipulated that those travelers, holding the mainland travel permit for Hong Kong and Macao residents, Chinese passport or other travel documents issued by China, should not visit other countries and regions outside the Chinese mainland, including the Hong Kong SAR and China's Taiwan region, 14 days prior to arrival in the mainland.

The new policy does not include the confirmed COVID-19 patients, suspected COVID-19 patients, their close contacts and people with fever and respiratory symptoms.

Ao added that Macao has reported no local COVID-19 cases for more than 130 days nor any imported cases for 45 consecutive days. The epidemic risk in Macao was defined as low and the Macao society has returned to normalcy.