Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Aug 11, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Travelers with COVID-19 negative report allowed to enter Chinese mainland from Macao without quarantine

(Xinhua)    09:04, August 11, 2020

Travelers with a COVID-19 negative test report within seven days will be allowed to enter the Chinese mainland from Macao without a 14-day quarantine since Wednesday, the secretary for social affairs and culture of China's Macao Special Administrative Region (SAR) said on Monday.

Secretary for Social Affairs and Culture Ao Ieong U told the press conference that the SAR government was informed by the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of the State Council about the new entry policy from Macao to the mainland.

The new policy stipulated that those travelers, holding the mainland travel permit for Hong Kong and Macao residents, Chinese passport or other travel documents issued by China, should not visit other countries and regions outside the Chinese mainland, including the Hong Kong SAR and China's Taiwan region, 14 days prior to arrival in the mainland.

The new policy does not include the confirmed COVID-19 patients, suspected COVID-19 patients, their close contacts and people with fever and respiratory symptoms.

Ao added that Macao has reported no local COVID-19 cases for more than 130 days nor any imported cases for 45 consecutive days. The epidemic risk in Macao was defined as low and the Macao society has returned to normalcy.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York