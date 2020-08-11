Commissioner's office of Chinese foreign ministry in HKSAR urges Foreign Correspondents' Club to stop denigrating national security law

The Office of the Commissioner of the Chinese foreign ministry in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) on Monday urged the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) in Hong Kong to stop defaming the implementation of the national security law in Hong Kong under the pretext of the freedom of the press.

A spokesperson of the commissioner's office expressed strong dissatisfaction and firm opposition to an FCC statement that groundlessly accused the national security law and the Hong Kong police's enforcement of the law, and beautified the crimes of Jimmy Lai and others.

No one has privileges above the law, said the spokesperson, adding that Jimmy Lai openly colluded with external forces to carry out activities endangering national security, deliberately undermining Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, and damaging the fundamental interests and well-being of Hong Kong residents, which has hindered the steady and sustained development of "one country, two systems" and the long-term stability of Hong Kong.

The FCC hastily jumped out to exonerate Lai, which is to help and collaborate with anti-China forces to mess up Hong Kong, the spokesperson added.

The spokesperson pointed out that the national security law protects Hong Kong residents' rights and freedoms in accordance with law, including the freedom of the press.

The FCC has been operating in Hong Kong for nearly 70 years and should know well that the freedom of the press in Hong Kong is guaranteed, the spokesperson said.

"At the same time, we should also understand that there has never been an absolute freedom of the press that is above the law in the world. No one should engage in activities that interfere in China's internal affairs and undermine China's security and HKSAR's stability under the guise of the freedom of the press," the spokesperson said, adding that one must abide by the laws and regulations, including the national security law, in the HKSAR.

The spokesperson stressed that the Hong Kong police, in accordance with the national security law and local laws, have taken actions against instigators of Hong Kong riots and safeguarded national security and Hong Kong's social stability.

"We firmly support the Hong Kong police in strictly enforcing the law and firmly oppose any external interference in Hong Kong affairs. The FCC should respect the facts, recognize right and wrong, and stop denigrating the implementation of the national security law under the guise of the freedom of the press," the spokesperson said.