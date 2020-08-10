Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Aug 10, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Beijing offers 2.8 million coupons to spur consumption

(Xinhua)    10:04, August 10, 2020

Beijing started to offer 2.8 million coupons on Saturday in the latest move to spur consumption that is recovering from the COVID-19 blow, the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau said Saturday.

The coupons are available on the application of e-commerce giant JD.com. Two million coupons can be used at participating restaurants and retailers in Beijing, and 800,000 coupons can buy products equipped with smart technologies.

Half of the 2.8 million coupons were available on Saturday and the rest will be issued on August 18.

Compared with previous coupons issued by authorities in Beijing, the new ones will offer higher discounts, and can be used at more retailers such as franchise stores, according to the bureau.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York