Beijing started to offer 2.8 million coupons on Saturday in the latest move to spur consumption that is recovering from the COVID-19 blow, the Beijing Municipal Commerce Bureau said Saturday.

The coupons are available on the application of e-commerce giant JD.com. Two million coupons can be used at participating restaurants and retailers in Beijing, and 800,000 coupons can buy products equipped with smart technologies.

Half of the 2.8 million coupons were available on Saturday and the rest will be issued on August 18.

Compared with previous coupons issued by authorities in Beijing, the new ones will offer higher discounts, and can be used at more retailers such as franchise stores, according to the bureau.