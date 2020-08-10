Strained China-U.S. relations were dealt another blow as the U.S. Treasury Department announced the so-called sanctions against heads of Chinese government agencies responsible for Hong Kong affairs and officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

The U.S. move blatantly violates international laws and basic norms governing international relations.

The United States should genuinely eliminate the prejudice and hatred some of its political forces harbor, abandon the Cold War mentality and zero-sum game mindset, respect Hong Kong affairs as China's internal affairs, and stop using HKSAR as a ground for secession, subversion, infiltration and sabotage against China.

Concrete steps must be taken by the United States to bring its relations with China back on track.

Since violent protests and riots rocked Hong Kong last year, the United States has stirred up troubles in the region, attempting to contain China with a raft of bills and executive orders targeting Hong Kong under the pretext of human rights, democracy and autonomy.

After the national security legislation for Hong Kong was introduced this year, some U.S. politicians became more aggressive, passing the so-called "Hong Kong Autonomy Act" to malign the law, flagrantly interfering in Hong Kong affairs and China's domestic affairs, and severely damaging the trust between the two countries.

It must be pointed out that U.S. accusations against the national security law for Hong Kong go against facts, and have legal and logical fallacies.

National security is a nation's top priority and the prerequisite for a country to survive and thrive. The legislation for Hong Kong is aimed at eliminating the loopholes in national security and ensuring Hong Kong's long-term stability and prosperity, which is part of China's internal affairs in which no other country has the right to interfere.

In sharp contrast to the United States' approach, more than 70 countries expressed their support for the legislation at a meeting of the United Nations Human Rights Council, representing the shared voice of the international community.

National security legislation is also a common legal practice globally. Western countries including the United States and Britain have passed numerous laws in the field and have a large number of cases derived from judicial practices.

The United States, while having at least 20 laws on national security and sovereignty itself, has rampantly slandered and maligned China's national security legislation for Hong Kong, taking double standards and hypocrisy to the extreme.

In fact, the law has enjoyed immense popularity in Hong Kong, as millions of residents have signed in support. Social order has obviously improved and life has returned to peace and tranquility. Human rights and freedoms in Hong Kong also remain well protected.

However, the U.S. government is sticking to the wrong path. By wantonly breaching the privacy of government officials targeted by the "sanctions," the United States has gone against its own stance on democracy, freedom and respect for human rights.

Given profound changes in the world, it is a shared responsibility for all countries to maintain peace and promote development. Developing China-U.S. relations based on coordination, cooperation and stability is vital to the world.

The world will never want to see some U.S. political forces continue to undermine relations between the two countries and use Hong Kong to stir antagonism and hatred.

It needs to be stressed again that the Chinese government is determined to safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, implement the "one country, two systems" principle, and oppose external interference in Hong Kong affairs.

The United States needs to stop interference in China's internal affairs as soon as possible, adhere to the principle of mutual respect, and return to constructive dialogue on an equal basis. This is the common wish of the people of the countries and the rest of the world. It is also a responsible attitude towards history and humanity.