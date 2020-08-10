U.S. "sanctions" against Chinese officials nothing but hysterical outburst of hegemonism: spokesperson

A spokesperson for the Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council said some U.S. politicians have fully exposed their hegemonic traits over the so-called sanctions against heads of Chinese central government agencies responsible for Hong Kong affairs and officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) government.

The move is nothing but a hysterical outburst of hegemonism after these U.S. politicians failed in their attempts to manipulate Hong Kong affairs, the spokesperson said on Sunday.

Since the turbulence over proposed ordinance amendments in Hong Kong last June, some anti-China and anti-communist forces in the United States thought they had found a new opportunity to instigate "color revolutions," the spokesperson said.

However, after the law on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong was enacted by the National People's Congress Standing Committee this June, some U.S. politicians began blowing their top, the spokesperson added.

The U.S. administration and some U.S. politicians acted out in such an anxious and reckless manner over Hong Kong-related issues to cover up their own botched response to COVID-19, economy and other domestic problems, the spokesperson noted.

They have also realized their long-term calculation to use Hong Kong for infiltration and subversion activities against the Chinese mainland so as to contain the development of China will come to nothing, the spokesperson added.

The brazen practice of these American politicians has fully showcased the U.S.-style hypocrisy and bullying, revealing the ugly face of modern hegemonists, said the spokesperson.

In response to the so-called U.S. sanctions, HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam and other officials of the HKSAR government said they feared no intimidation and would do their best to serve the country and Hong Kong, said the spokesperson, applauding such firm responses.