Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Aug 9, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Chinese central gov't office strongly condemns so-called U.S. sanctions on officials

(Xinhua)    15:49, August 09, 2020

BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council on Saturday strongly condemned the so-called U.S. sanctions against heads of Chinese central government agencies responsible for Hong Kong affairs and officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

"No threat or intimidation will shake our determination to safeguard national security," the office said in a statement.

The introduction of the so-called sanction list by the U.S. side is a stark bullying behavior and constitutes a blatant violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations, said the statement, calling such move "rude, unreasonable and brazen."

Facts have proven that the U.S. side is a disruptor, a spoiler and a destroyer of the practice of "one country, two systems" and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, said the statement, adding that China is rock-firm in fully and accurately implementing "one country, two systems," "Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy for the region.

It said that China will not allow any external forces, including the United States, to use Hong Kong to carry out infiltration or subversion activities against China.

"Any threat or intimidation from the U.S. side is doomed to fail," said the statement. Enditem

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Sheng Chuyi, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York