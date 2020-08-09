BEIJING, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office of China's State Council on Saturday strongly condemned the so-called U.S. sanctions against heads of Chinese central government agencies responsible for Hong Kong affairs and officials of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

"No threat or intimidation will shake our determination to safeguard national security," the office said in a statement.

The introduction of the so-called sanction list by the U.S. side is a stark bullying behavior and constitutes a blatant violation of international law and basic norms governing international relations, said the statement, calling such move "rude, unreasonable and brazen."

Facts have proven that the U.S. side is a disruptor, a spoiler and a destroyer of the practice of "one country, two systems" and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability, said the statement, adding that China is rock-firm in fully and accurately implementing "one country, two systems," "Hong Kong people governing Hong Kong" and a high degree of autonomy for the region.

It said that China will not allow any external forces, including the United States, to use Hong Kong to carry out infiltration or subversion activities against China.

"Any threat or intimidation from the U.S. side is doomed to fail," said the statement. Enditem