8 dead in east China factory fire

(Xinhua)    14:20, August 09, 2020

FUZHOU, Aug. 8 (Xinhua) -- Eight people were dead after a fire broke out in a factory in the city of Jinjiang, east China's Fujian Province, local authorities said Saturday.

The accident occurred at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday when a fire broke out in a seven-story building in a factory in Jinjiang. Seven people were killed on the scene, while one other victim sustained injuries and died later at a hospital.

The fire, which raged over about 750 square meters, has been put out. Investigation is underway. 

