English

S.Korea reports 43 more COVID-19 cases, 14,562 in total

(Xinhua)    15:10, August 08, 2020

South Korea reported 43 more cases of the COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Saturday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,562.

The daily caseload moved between 20 and 50 in recent days due to small cluster infections and imported cases.

Of the new cases, 13 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,544.

The number of domestic infections came to 30, marking the highest in 16 days due to infections relevant to church services.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 304. The total fatality rate stood at 2.09 percent.

A total of 86 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 13,629. The total recovery rate was 93.59 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.62 million people, among whom 1,589,847 tested negative for the virus and 16,105 are being checked.

(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

