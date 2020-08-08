In the current political climate impacted by a global pandemic, it is irresponsible of the United States to stir up the so-called new Cold War, Cuban analyst Eduardo Regalado told Xinhua.

"In these times, what is being demanded is a model of cooperation and understanding, but the U.S. government does not seem to be listening to the international community and continues to be determined to create a bipolar challenge that is very risky," said Regalado, an Asian expert at the Cuban Center for International Policy Research.

The analyst said that confrontation between the United States and China hurts everyone, as they are the two great engines of the global economy and countries with significant responsibility in global issues.

In a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said that China is not the former Soviet Union and has no intention to become another United States.

Unlike the former Soviet Union, China will not put any conflict with the United States at the center of its policy, Regalado said, adding that China is not looking to establish its own hegemony, but rather to promote cooperation and development.

"China is not a giant with feet of clay," but "has very solid plans to boost internal development and create a new type of cooperation," Regalado said.

Regalado saw U.S. hostility towards China as a "smokescreen" that seeks to divert attention from the current U.S. administration 's inability to solve the country's serious internal problems.

Recently, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered a speech at the Richard Nixon Presidential Library and Museum in California, stating that the policy of engagement with China, which has been applied by successive administrations since that of President Richard Nixon, has been a failure.

Regalado views this statement as a continuation of the White House's strategy to undermine China's image in the world.

"The claim is a sign of weakness and fear in the United States due to global acceptance of China in issues such as scientific exchange in confronting COVID-19," Regalado said.

According to the Cuban researcher, the negative measures taken by the United States against China are part of a strategy to distract attention from the U.S. government's weaknesses so as to seek re-election for Trump in November.

"Everything is a big media show to confuse the American electorate, but in reality, in the conflict with Beijing, those who benefit the least are low-income American citizens, whose access to quality products and services is from China."