The number of COVID-19 cases in the United States surpassed 4.9 million on Friday, reaching 4,902,692 as of 1:35 p.m. local time (1735 GMT), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the national death toll from the disease rose to 160,255, according to the CSSE.

The hardest-hit state California recorded 541,693 cases, followed by Florida with 510,389 cases, Texas 484,400 cases and New York 419,642 cases, the tally showed.

States with over 180,000 cases also include Georgia, Illinois, New Jersey and Arizona, the CSSE data showed.