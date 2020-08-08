Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Aug 8, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Canada to levy huge tariffs against U.S. re-imposing duty on Canadian aluminum

(Xinhua)    10:24, August 08, 2020

Canada is to levy 3.6 billion Canadian dollars (about 2.7 billion U.S. dollars) on U.S. products as countermeasures against U.S. President Donald Trump re-imposing a 10-percent tariff on Canadian aluminum, Canadian Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said Friday.

Freeland told a news conference that the countermeasure tariffs will take effect in 30 days after the Canadian government consults Canadians on precisely which U.S. products to target. "Canada will respond swiftly and strongly."

On Thursday afternoon, Trump announced his decision to impose the new tariff on Canadian raw aluminum from Canada as of Aug. 16, citing national security concerns as the basis for slapping Canada with the tariff.

Freeland said that Canadian aluminum is a threat to American national security "is a ludicrous notion."

She said the United States chose to spark a new trade conflict by slapping tariffs on Canadian aluminum. "It will only hurt an economic recovery on both sides of the border."

Freeland added that the Trump government is "the most protectionist administration in U.S. history."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau vowed Thursday night to take countermeasures after Trump announced his decision to re-impose tariff on Canadian aluminum imports. "We will always stand up for our aluminum workers. We did so in 2018 and we will stand up for them again now."

Trump had imposed a 10-percent tariff on Canadian aluminum in March 2018, and then Canada retaliated with billions of dollars in tariffs on U.S. products. The United States later removed it for the renewed North American free trade agreement.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Kou Jie, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York