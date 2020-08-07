Rural teacher dedicated to bringing positive impact on more children in the mountains

Hu Xiaowu, who was once a university student volunteer serving in China's western region, is currently a rural teacher at a primary school in southwest China's Yunnan province, and wants to have a positive impact on more children in the mountains.

Hu Xiaowu teaches in classroom. (People's Daily/Zhang Fan)

The primary school where Hu Xiaowu works is located in Gengma Dai and Va Autonomous County, southwest China's Yunnan province.

As a graduate from Nanjing Xiaozhuang University in east China's Jiangsu province, Hu Xiaowu pointed out that the man who has had the greatest influence on her life goal is Tao Xingzhi, a modern educationist and the founder of Nanjing Xiaozhuang University.

"When I was in college, it became my dream to be a rural teacher," said Hu Xiaowu, adding that she turned down an offer of a job at a township education office and wanted instead to teach in schools in poor mountainous areas.

"The life of a rural teacher is so different from what I expected. I also wanted to pour out my woes to my family, but I was afraid that they would worry about me. At that time, I also wondered if I had been a little impulsive," Hu Xiaowu said, slightly embarrassed at the mention of her decision to work in the rural school.

At first, Hu Xiaowu found it difficult to adapt to the impoverished conditions at the rural school. However, with the help of local villagers, she gradually overcame the difficulties.

Thanks to Hu Xiaowu, students from the rural primary school learned about "models" in math class, and began to study sketches, lines, proportion, light and shade in an art class.

In early 2005, Hu Xiaowu volunteered to continue teaching at the school after her period of service expired. "The reason for my application this time is that I’m more determined to become a rural teacher."

"The conditions of the primary school where I am working are better. I want to go to the mountainous areas where teachers are needed more, and I want to have a positive impact on more children in the mountains," Hu Xiaowu said, outlining her future plans.