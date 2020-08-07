Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter has said that the engagement between the United States and China contributed to global peace and prosperity, urging the two countries to cooperate against the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a Wednesday letter to participants of a virtual dialogue on U.S.-China relations, Carter recalled his decision with China's former leader Deng Xiaoping in late 1978 to establish diplomatic ties between Washington and Beijing.

"This engagement has enabled us, as well as the Asia Pacific region and the world, to enjoy unparalleled peace and prosperity," he said.

The former president expected the virtual dialogue, held by the Carter Center and the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries, to help ease the bilateral tensions.

"While our nations have their differences, I trust you will use this discussion to determine which differences must be overcome to foster our bilateral relationship," he said.

Carter also noted that Washington and Beijing could work together on many issues, such as climate change, preventing nuclear proliferation and counter-terrorism.

"And most urgently, a collaboration to effectively address the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild shattered economies and communities," he said.

As the 39th U.S. president who served between 1977 and 1981, Carter oversaw the normalization of diplomatic ties between the United States and China 41 years ago.