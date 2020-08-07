Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 7, 2020
Hubei tourist attractions to allow free entry for domestic visitors

(Xinhua)    16:03, August 07, 2020

Nearly 400 A-level scenic spots in central China's Hubei Province will open to visitors from across the country for free starting from Aug. 8 till the end of the year, the provincial government said Friday.

The free admission is a token of gratitude to the nation's assistance to Hubei during the COVID-19 outbreak, said Zhang Wenbing, deputy governor of Hubei, at a press conference.

The tourist sites will cap the number of visitors at 50 percent of their maximum daily capacity, and visitors from low-risk areas can enjoy free entry by making reservations online. Visitors are required to undergo temperature screening before entering the scenic spots.

Meanwhile, more than 1,000 travel agencies and over 350 star hotels have decided to join the government-subsidized campaign by offering discounts.

The province will also invite medical personnel who have assisted Hubei during the epidemic, as well as local community workers and volunteers, to visit its tourist attractions.

Incentives will be introduced to attract visitors from outside Hubei, such as arranging charter flights and exclusive rail service, or organizing group tours.

So far, 94.5 percent of the A-level scenic spots in Hubei have reopened to the public, and 84.5 percent of the star hotels and 62.7 percent of travel agencies have resumed operation, according to the provincial culture and tourism department.

