China's central bank injects 10 bln yuan into market

China's central bank Friday pumped cash into the banking system via reverse repos to maintain liquidity.

The People's Bank of China injected 10 billion yuan (about 1.44 billion U.S. dollars) into the market through seven-day reverse repos at an interest rate of 2.2 percent, according to a statement on the website of the central bank.

The move was intended to maintain reasonable and ample liquidity in the banking system, the central bank said.

A total of 20 billion yuan of reverse repos matured Friday.

A reverse repo is a process in which the central bank purchases securities from commercial banks through bidding, with an agreement to sell them back in the future.

China pursues a prudent monetary policy in a more flexible and appropriate way, according to this year's government work report.