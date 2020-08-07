China hopes Australia will turn words into actions: FM

China has noted that Australia welcomes China's development and hopes that Australia can turn its words into concrete actions, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a routine press briefing after Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison delivered a speech at the Aspen Security Forum on Wednesday, saying that Australia welcomes China's rise, and expects China to play a role in regional and global stability. He also said Australia has found no evidence showing it should restrict the popular short-video app TikTok.

China is committed to peaceful development and will never seek hegemony or engage in confrontation. China always believes that peace, cooperation, development, and mutual benefit are the irresistible trend of the times and the common aspiration of people around the world, Wang said.

Any idea for regional cooperation should be in line with the general trend, and conform to the people's will. Otherwise, it will not win the support of regional countries, the spokesperson added.

"We have noted that Australia said it welcomes China's development and hope that Australia will turn its words into concrete actions, act in line with the spirit of the China-Australia comprehensive strategic partnership and contribute to regional peace and stability," Wang said.