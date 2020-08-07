New 5G-based reading available at national library

The National Library of China (NLC) is working to build a 5G technology-based new reading experience center where readers will be able to immerse themselves in books turned into panoramic videos to feel the vividness of the book contents.

The NLC on Thursday signed a cooperation agreement with the China National Publications Import & Export (Group) Corporation on joint efforts in developing new reading models based on 5G technology, panoramic videos, and holographic images to lead new reading trends among readers.

At the new reading center, readers can also take a "walk" through the library, visit its precious collections, and enjoy leafing through the books via an online platform, according to the NLC.

Rao Quan, curator of the NLC, said the library will further work to provide an all-media, intelligent, and interactive experience for visitors in terms of reading, studying, and communication to better serve the public with high-quality cultural services.

The building of the new center is expected to be completed by the end of this year.