New York City mayor announces COVID-19 checkpoints to enforce quarantine order

(Xinhua)    10:30, August 07, 2020

Passengers are seen at Penn Station in New York, the United States, on Aug. 6, 2020. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced COVID-19 traveler registration checkpoints at key entry points into New York City to ensure compliance with New York State quarantine requirements and further the containment of COVID-19. Travelers who have visited 35 designated states or territories with high COVID-19 transmission rates are required to complete the New York State Department of Health traveler form and quarantine for a period of 14 days upon entering New York City. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)


