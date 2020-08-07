New York City mayor announces COVID-19 checkpoints to enforce quarantine order

Passengers are seen at Penn Station in New York, the United States, on Aug. 6, 2020. New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio on Wednesday announced COVID-19 traveler registration checkpoints at key entry points into New York City to ensure compliance with New York State quarantine requirements and further the containment of COVID-19. Travelers who have visited 35 designated states or territories with high COVID-19 transmission rates are required to complete the New York State Department of Health traveler form and quarantine for a period of 14 days upon entering New York City. (Xinhua/Wang Ying)