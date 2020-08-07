China confident of meeting 2020 fiscal targets

China is confident of achieving all fiscal targets and tasks set for this year, Finance Minister Liu Kun said in an interview with Xinhua.

The country's economic fundamentals remain unchanged and its economy is steadily recovering, he said.

The ministry will work hard to ensure stability in six fronts and security in six areas and pursue a more proactive and impactful fiscal policy to achieve high-quality development, Liu said.

The six fronts are employment, financial sector, foreign trade, foreign investment, domestic investment, and expectations. The six areas refer to job security, basic living needs, operations of market entities, food and energy security, stable industrial and supply chains and the normal functioning of primary-level governments.

China's economy has picked up since the second quarter, with production demand recovering and key economic indicators improving, Liu said.

The latest fiscal revenue data also added to positive signs toward a stronger recovery. The country's fiscal revenue growth swung back to positive in June, registering a 3.2-percent increase year on year.