U.S. COVID-19 deaths have surpassed the 160,000 mark to reach 160,090 as of 21:48 p.m. local time on Thursday (0148 GMT Friday), according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University.

Meanwhile, the number of COVID-19 cases in the country has risen to 4,881,974, according to the CSSE.

The state of New York has recorded the most deaths from COVID-19, with 32,756 fatalities, followed by New Jersey with 15,849 and California with 10,006, the tally showed.

States with more than 8,000 fatalities also include Massachusetts and Texas.

By far, the United States remains the worst-hit nation by the pandemic, both in terms of the number of cases and its death toll.