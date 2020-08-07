China to boost smart infrastructure in transport sector

China will promote the construction of new infrastructure projects in the transport industry, aiming to advance the sector's transformation toward digitalization and intelligence, according to a guideline issued by the Ministry of Transport on Thursday.

By 2035, China aims to achieve remarkable results in the field, with advanced information technology playing a key role in empowering transport infrastructure, the document said.

The country will set up data centers and network security systems for the sector, while gradually promoting the application of smart trains, self-driving vehicles, and smart ships.

Vowing to expand the application of new energy and new materials, the guideline also put forward building smart roads, intelligent railways, smart ports, and civil aviation, among others.

By using blockchain technology, China will intensify whole-chain oversight on electronic documents, online businesses, and hazardous substances, according to the guideline.