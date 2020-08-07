Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 7, 2020
Chinese researchers urged to enhance professional integrity

(Xinhua)    08:44, August 07, 2020

China's Ministry of Science and Technology and the National Natural Science Foundation have issued a notice calling for the enhancement of professional integrity management among researchers.

The notice says research institutes, colleges and universities, enterprises, and social organizations should enhance management work to help research fellows raise their awareness of academic ethics and integrity.

The notice asks the related units whose research projects are supported by public funds to honestly report their work in integrity management, as well as investigations into and the handling of problems, to administrative departments at the provincial level or higher.

The notice also calls for the enhancement of the quality of research papers.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)

