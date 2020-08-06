Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 6, 2020
Chinese master carpenter's skills become internet hit

(Xinhua)    14:33, August 06, 2020

An aged carpenter's online carpentry skills have become a hit with fans across the world.

Known as "Grandpa Amu", the 63-year-old from Shandong, who originally took up woodworking to help support his family, now shares his videos with viewers all over the world.

Using ancient techniques, similar to those found in the Forbidden City, Amu is able to create carpentry with just wood; no screws, nails or glue.

Grandpa Amu's most popular video, showing his wooden arch bridge, has more than 42 million views on YouTube and he has gathered 1.22 million subscribers on the platform.

Chiseling into pieces of wood, drawing lines then interlocking sections, the 63-year-old helps viewers to appreciate the sophistication of ancient "mortise and tenon" techniques.

Amu says his excellent woodworking skills were developed from the age of thirteen as a means of supporting his family in East China's Shandong Province.

The 63-year-old even makes toys for his grandson, including a Peppa Pig toy and a bubble-blowing machine which are his grandson's favourite.

One video shows grandson blowing a bamboo bird-whistle made by grandpa.

"The grandson is so happy, as there have been so many exquisite and unique toys made by grandpa from an early age," commented one online fan; while others said they hope these ancient crafts can be passed on.

Despite his internet fame, Amu still insists he is just an ordinary farmer.

He had this wisdom to share with fans.

"If you do something, you have to love it, and you have to be interested in it; however, being interested doesn't mean there's only happiness and no pain," he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

