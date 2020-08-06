Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Aug 6, 2020
China's Hubei reports no new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:58, August 06, 2020

No new confirmed, asymptomatic, or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in central China's Hubei Province Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

By Wednesday, Hubei had three confirmed imported cases in the provincial capital Wuhan and one asymptomatic case in the city of Yichang.

There were still 202 close contacts under medical observation in Hubei on Wednesday.

Hubei had reported a total of 68,138 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and 63,623 cases had been cured and discharged from hospitals. The disease has claimed 4,512 lives in the province.

