Shanghai reports 5 new imported COVID-19 cases

Shanghai reported five new imported COVID-19 cases and no increase in domestically transmitted cases Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

All the five passengers were Chinese nationals who took the same flight from the United Arab Emirates on Aug. 3 and arrived at the Shanghai Pudong International Airport the same day.

They were put under quarantine upon arrival and diagnosed as confirmed cases after showing symptoms, according to the commission.

A total of 145 close contacts on the same flight have been put under quarantine.

Shanghai had reported 415 imported COVID-19 cases from March 5 to Aug. 5. The city had registered a total of 342 locally transmitted cases as of Wednesday.