Beijing reports no new COVID-19 cases

(Xinhua)    10:53, August 06, 2020

No new confirmed, asymptomatic or suspected cases of COVID-19 were reported in Beijing Wednesday, the municipal health commission said Thursday.

From June 11 to Aug. 5, Beijing reported 335 confirmed COVID-19 cases linked to the Xinfadi wholesale market. Of them, 334 had been discharged after recovery and one remained hospitalized. There is also one asymptomatic case still under medical observation.

Beijing had also recorded three confirmed cases related to the new infections in Dalian, northeast China's Liaoning Province, since late July.

