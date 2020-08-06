China's Liaoning reports 3 new COVID-19 cases

Three new confirmed locally-transmitted COVID-19 cases were reported in northeast China's Liaoning Province on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

All the new cases were in the coastal city of Dalian, according to the commission.

By the end of Wednesday, the province had reported a total of 258 confirmed cases, including 34 imported ones. Two people had died, and 161 had been discharged from hospitals after recovery.

There are 24 asymptomatic people still under medical observation, the commission said.