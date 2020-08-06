10 COVID-19 patients discharged from hospitals on Chinese mainland

The National Health Commission said Thursday that 10 COVID-19 patients were discharged from hospitals after recovery on the Chinese mainland Wednesday.

There were 837 patients still being treated, including 34 in severe conditions, the commission said in its daily report.

Altogether 79,057 patients had been cured and discharged from hospitals by Wednesday, the report said.

As of Wednesday, a total of 84,528 confirmed COVID-19 cases had been reported on the mainland, among whom 4,634 died of the disease.