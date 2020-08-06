Brazilian gov't mulls extending emergency aid during pandemic, says economy minister

Brazilian Economy Minister Paulo Guedes said on Wednesday that the government is considering extending more emergency economic aid to the nation's poorest citizens.

Brazil will face another "one or two more months of economic difficulties" as a result of the impact caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, said Guedes.

"We will examine, together with the Congress, the reformulation of emergency aid along with the creation of the 'Renta Brasil' program," the minister said.

According to the Brazilian government, so far, more than 65 million people have received emergency government aid.

The government in April approved an initiative to offer monthly financial aid amounting to 600 reals (about 113 U.S. dollars) to low-income informal workers and single mothers for a period of three months.

The government extended the program for another two months on July 1, but due to the positive impact the program has had, the government is considering continuing it until the end of the year, but lowering the amount disbursed.