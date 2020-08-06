Lebanon reports 355 new COVID-19 cases, 5,417 in total

A helicopter sprays water to extinguish a fire after the explosions at the Port of Beirut in Lebanon, Aug. 5, 2020. The explosions in Lebanese capital Beirut have caused at least 100 deaths and left over 4,000 injured, with many more missing, Lebanese Health Minister Hamad Hassan announced on Wednesday. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)

BEIRUT, Aug. 5 (Xinhua) -- Lebanon's number of COVID-19 infections increased by 355 cases in the past two days to 5,417 while the death toll went up by three to 68, the National News Agency reported.

The Lebanese cabinet imposed a new anti-virus lockdown on July 30 but the lockdown was cancelled following two huge explosions rocked the capital Beirut on Tuesday, killing at least 135 and injuring more than 5,000.

The deadly massive explosions in Beirut have exacerbated the country's already poor capabilities of fighting COVID-19.

Lebanon has been fighting against COVID-19 since Feb. 21.

On June 11, China offered around 17,500 masks, 1,500 protective suits, 1,320 goggles and 1,000 shoe covers to Lebanese public hospitals.