Gross interference in Hong Kong affairs undermines "one country, two systems": Chinese FM

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi gives an exclusive interview to Xinhua on China-U.S. ties in Beijing, capital of China, Aug. 5, 2020. (Xinhua/Zhai Jianlan)

Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Wednesday that gross interference in Hong Kong affairs undermines "one country, two systems."

Hong Kong is part of China's territory and Hong Kong affairs fall within China's internal affairs, Wang stressed during an interview with Xinhua.

Non-interference in other countries' internal affairs is a basic norm governing international relations, and no country will allow other countries to flagrantly sabotage its sovereignty or territorial integrity, said Wang.

National security legislation underpins the very survival of any country, and it is a common legal practice of all countries, Wang said.

The legislation on safeguarding national security in Hong Kong has plugged the long-standing legal loopholes in Hong Kong, he said, adding that the legislation will "ensure both the long-term implementation of the policy of 'one country, two systems' on the basis of rule of law and durable security and stability of Hong Kong."

Several million residents of Hong Kong signed a petition in support of the legislation, which demonstrates their longing for peace and stability in Hong Kong and their strong support for the national security legislation, according to Wang.

China is committed to the policy of "one country, two systems," Wang reiterated, saying that with the strong support from the mainland, an improved legal environment, and the united efforts of the Hong Kong compatriots, China can surely uphold and better implement the policy of "one country, two systems."

The gross interference in Hong Kong affairs, be it in words or action, can only undermine the sound implementation of the policy of "one country, two systems" and will meet with the firm rejection from all the Chinese people, including the people of Hong Kong, he said. Enditem