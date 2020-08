A villager works at a chicken farm in Haique Village of Hezhang County in Bijie, southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 4, 2020. Lying deep in the Wumeng Mountain area with an average altitude of 2,300 meters, Haique Village was once haunted by poverty. The village has developed homestay tourism and greenhouse mushroom cultivation to boost the economy. Now the village has been lifted out of poverty as the annual per capita income reached 10,000 yuan (about 1,434 U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Liu Xu)