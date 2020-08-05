3 killed in south China house fire

Three people were killed and three others injured after a fire broke out at a self-built house in Baise City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region early Wednesday, local public security bureau said.

The accident occurred at around 5:30 a.m. in Youjiang District. All the wounded have been sent to the hospital for treatment.

Local police, firefighters and emergency response team have rushed to the scene and the fire was put out at about 5:50 a.m.

Investigation into the cause of the fire is under way.