South Korea reported 33 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,456.

The daily caseload stayed above 30 for two straight days due to small cluster infections and imported cases.

Of the new cases, 18 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,500. The imported cases grew in double figures for 41 straight days since June 26.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 302. The total fatality rate stood at 2.09 percent.

A total of 54 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 13,406. The total recovery rate was 92.74 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.59 million people, among whom 1,565,241 tested negative for the virus and 18,490 are being checked.