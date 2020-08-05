Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Aug 5, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

S.Korea reports 33 more COVID-19 cases, 14,456 in total

(Xinhua)    13:53, August 05, 2020

South Korea reported 33 more cases of COVID-19 as of 0:00 a.m. Wednesday local time compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 14,456.

The daily caseload stayed above 30 for two straight days due to small cluster infections and imported cases.

Of the new cases, 18 were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 2,500. The imported cases grew in double figures for 41 straight days since June 26.

One more death was confirmed, leaving the death toll at 302. The total fatality rate stood at 2.09 percent.

A total of 54 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 13,406. The total recovery rate was 92.74 percent.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 1.59 million people, among whom 1,565,241 tested negative for the virus and 18,490 are being checked.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York